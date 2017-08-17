Target investments seen paying off

Target (TGT -0.2% ) catches a timely upgrade from MKM Partners to a Buy rating on confidence that the retailer's new initiatives will pay off.

"We are cognizant that retail stock valuations are under pressure, but investors are increasingly willing to pay a premium for traditional retailers that are insulated from Amazon or have a viable long term strategy to compete," writes analyst Patrick McKeever.

"We put Target in the latter group and think this will become increasingly clear over the next several quarters as investments gain traction," he observes.

MKM's price target of $69 reps 22% upside potential for shares.