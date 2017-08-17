Exxon safety order voided by U.S. appeals court

A U.S. appeals court has voided an order that would have required Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.9% ) to revise its pipeline safety procedures after the 2013 Pegasus pipeline spill in Arkansas.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the order in 2015, and it could have applied to more than 1K miles of XOM pipelines, but the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the order resulting from the spill.

The court also voided ~$1.63M of the $2.63M the pipeline agency had fined the company.