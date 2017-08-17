Post-ECB gains for European stocks and euro are short-lived

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) broke lower and European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ) higher after ECB minutes this morning showed rising concern with the strength of the common currency.
It's hard to fight a currency trend though, and for the euro this year that's been upward and to the right. Though still down 0.2% on the session, the euro is stronger now than prior to the release of the minutes.
Stocks have reversed course as well, with the Stoxx 50 down 0.6%, led by Italy's (NYSEARCA:EWI) 1% and Spain's (NYSEARCA:EWP) 0.9% decline. Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) is off 0.5%.