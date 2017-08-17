MSG -2% as operating profits shrink broadly

Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) is 2% lower today after holding positive ground an hour ago, following fiscal Q4 earnings amid operating losses in its entertainment unit and a decline in operating profit in sports.

Revenues rose 40% to $305.6M, which included $15M in nonrecurring NHL and NBA distributions as well as the impact of including operating results for TAO Group and Boston Calling Events.

Overall, MSG posted an operating loss of $92.5M and adjusted operating loss of $43.6M.

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $125.9M (up 50%); MSG Sports, $179.6M (up 35%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: MSG Entertainment, -$39.2M (vs. year-ago -$13.2M); MSG Sports, $14.5M (down 21% from year-ago $18.4M).

