Ericsson sues French smartphone maker over patents

In Germany, Ericsson (ERIC -0.8% ) is suing Wiko, a French smartphone maker, claiming patent infringement tied to 2G, 3G and 4G technology and implementation.

Wiko's been infringing Ericssons's patents for six years, Ericsson says, and it's tried to negotiate a license with Wiko since 2013.

Wiko launched in 2011 and focused on the youth market.

"Our ambition has always been to reach a mutually fair and reasonable license agreement with Wiko, just as we do with all of our licensees," says Gustav Brismark, Ericsson's chief intellectual property officer.