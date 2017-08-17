Apple Watch reportedly nearing mass production for Q4 shipment

The forthcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch has entered final testing ahead of mass production, according to the Economic Daily News cited by MacRumors.

Supply chain sources say Quanta Computer will start shipping the Watch Series 3 to Apple in Q4, which aligns with rumors the device will announce alongside the iPhones next month.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the Series 3 will come in a Wi-Fi only model and a Wi-Fi + LTE model in the standard 38mm and 42mm size options.

The Series 2 improved upon the first by adding GPS and the Series 3 will jump ahead with cellular connectivity, possibly from an embedded SIM that might not include traditional calling at launch but could support VoIP.

