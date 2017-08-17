MiMedx says it is on the right side of litigation with former employees

In a statement, MiMedx (MDXG -1.9% ) says a full investigation into allegations by two former employees accusing the company of "channel stuffing" to goose sales has found no credible evidence that would warrant any changes to its previous financial statements.

The company fired the two, accusing them of selling competing products while still employed with the company. They filed suit claiming retaliation for complaining about its business practices.

MiMedx has been successful in obtaining court orders enforcing non-compete and other restrictive covenants against them. The litigation is now in the discovery phase.

Previously: MiMedx faces "frivolous" whistleblower suit (Dec. 15, 2016)

Previously: MiMedx says preliminary probe shows no evidence of fraudulent selling (Dec. 27, 2016)