RLJ Lodging Trust announces quarterly dividend of $0.33/share

In the event of merger of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) with FelCor Lodging Trust, the board announced pro-rata third quarter dividend into two separate periods.

The first pro-rated quarterly dividend of $0.22/share for the period of July 1 to August 31, 2017 is payable on Sept. 15 to shareholders on record of Aug. 30

The second pro-rated quarterly dividend of $0.11/share for the period of August 31 to September 30, 2017 is payable on Oct. 13 to shareholders on record of Sept. 29.

If the merger is not completed before Sept. 30, quarterly cash dividend of $0.33/share will be payable on Oct. 13 to shareholders on record of Sept. 29.

Press Release