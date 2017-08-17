ConocoPhillips gets Norwegian OK to begin Ekofisk platform removals

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.9%) is granted permission by Norway's oil industry regulator to prepare for the removal of the first permanent oil platform built off the country's coast in 1971.
While the Ekofisk field's oldest installations are being removed, new equipment was put in place and production is ongoing, with the field expected to continue pumping oil towards 2050.
Operator COP owns a 35% stake in Ekofisk, Total (TOT -0.6%) has nearly 40%, Eni (E -0.7%) has 12%, Statoil (STO -0.7%) has 8% and Norwegian state-owned Petoro has 5%.
