Samsung, Foxconn team with startup on mobile data transfer standard

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY), and other mobile companies have teamed up with startup Keyssa to create a new standard for mobile transfers of large data amounts without wires or Wi-Fi, per Reuters.

Keyssa’s “kiss” technology allows for quick data transfers between two devices held near each other.

Intel and Keyssa announced in October of last year that the design could work in two-i-one laptops with detachable touchscreens.

Now Keyssa and its new partners want to bring the technology to mobile devices.

The Essential Phone, made by Android’s creator, will launch next week with some type of wireless data transfer but went with a supplier other than Keyssa.

