Albemarle started at Outperform by Oppenheimer

Albemarle (ALB -0.2% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a $133 stock price target at Oppenheimer, which expects the company to benefit from its top-ranked position in the lithium market, as the transportation industry moves toward battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles on the way to autonomous vehicles.

Oppenheimer thinks ALB's lithium resources in Chile and Australia and bromine resources in Arkansas and the Dead Sea are best in class, and says the company has less risk than rivals because of its cost advantage and geographic diversity in its resource base.

The firm cites strong management in believing that ALB likely will succeed in achieving its target for 7%-10% revenue growth and 32%-35% adjusted EBITDA margins through 2021.