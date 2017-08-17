Biogen leads MS drug firms retreat on House Committee's price inquiry, shares down 3%

The market's selloff notwithstanding, Biogen (BIIB -2.9% ) is taking it on the chin after a U.S. House of Representatives committee initiated an investigation into price hikes for drugs to treat multiple sclerosis (MS).

Of the seven firms contacted, Biogen has the largest exposure to the MS arena, accounting for more than 88% of its Q2 product sales ($2,336M/2,640M).

Teva's Copaxone accounted for almost half of its Q2 specialty drug sales ($1,023M/2,065M) but less than 18% of its total product sales ($1,023M/5,686).

Previously: House Dems look into MS med prices, seven drug makers contacted (Aug. 17)