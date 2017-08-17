Alibaba invests in Indonesian e-commerce, receives Chinese warning on VPNs

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) leads a $1.1B funding round for Indonesian e-commerce company Tokopedia, according to Nikkei.

Tokopedia’s mobile app has around 10M downloads and the company will use the new investment to build a research center, hire talent, and improve support for 2M platform merchants.

The investment marks Alibaba’s first direct investment in Indonesia, though its Ant Financial affiliate has a joint venture with a media company in the area.

Alibaba also stands as the majority owner of e-commerce company Lazda, which has a foot in the Indonesian market.

In other news, the Chinese government has warned Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce site over selling illegal virtual private networks or VPNs.

VPNs can help users get around the government’s censorship controls. Apple removed VPNs from its App Store in the country after a similar warning.

