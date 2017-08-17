Box announces advanced image recognition through Google Cloud Vision

Box (NYSE:BOX) announces integrating advanced image recognition to enterprise content through Google Cloud Vision’s machine learning capabilities.

Customer image capabilities include detecting objects and concepts, optical character recognition for text capture, and keyword labeling.

“By combining the machine learning capabilities of Google Cloud with the critical data businesses manage and secure in Box, we are enabling our customers – for the first time – to unlock tremendous new value from their content, digitize manual workflows, and accelerate business processes,” says Box CEO Aaron Levie.

Available today in private beta.