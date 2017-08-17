FDA OK's Pfizer's leukemia med Besponsa

The FDA approves Pfizer's (PFE -0.6% ) Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The agency approved the product under Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy status.

Inotuzumab ozogamicin is an antibody-drug conjugate comprised of a monoclonal antibody targeting CD22, a cell surface antigen expressed in ~90% of B-cell cancers, linked to a cytotoxic agent. When inotuzumab ozogamicin binds to the CD22 antigen on malignant B-cells, it is internalized into the cell where the cytotoxin calicheamicin is released to kill the cell.