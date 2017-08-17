Microsoft partners to improve Terraform integration with Azure

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and HashiCorp will team up to better integrate Terraform, infrastructure management software, into Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, per VentureBeat.

HashiCorp’s Terraform lets users to predictably create, edit, and improve production infrastructure for execution on a service provider like Azure.

Terraform had previously supported Azure and competitor Amazon Web Services, but the partnership means that Microsoft will help integrate more Azure tools faster.

Microsoft gains a tool that can help valuable enterprise customers better manage a complicated task, which could close some distance between Azure and market leader AWS.

