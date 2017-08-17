YouTube TV comes to 14 new markets with 17 more to come

Google (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) adds 14 new YouTube TV markets with plans to add 17 new metro areas in the coming weeks.

Google says the latest expansion made the service available in 50% of U.S. homes.

YouTube also announces that national news network Newsy and the Tennis Channel will join the lineup for the $35 a month service, which stands apart from other streaming services by offering the local affiliates for the major networks in most markets.

See TechCrunch for a list of current and upcoming markets.

