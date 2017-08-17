Investor Chapman lines up against Ackman again, with ADP short

Robert Chapman loves being on the opposite side of a Bill Ackman trade, and he's at it again, telling CNBC he's short Automatic Data Processing.

ADP is down 4.7% to $105.93 after Ackman's webcast today laying out ADP's many challenges and growth levers (and a plan to more than double the stock in four years); Chapman says he shorted at an average of $119.50.

Ackman's webcast follows his taking an 8% stake and nominating three directors to the board amid a contentious battle with CEO Carlos Rodriguez.

"Making a dollar being short an Ackman stock feels as good as making $10 on one that he is not long," Chapman told CNBC. Chapman had criticized Ackman four years ago over his Herbalife short and said Ackman would have a difficult time exiting.

With ADP, he argues that Ackman is focusing on quantity over quality of research. "Where are we in the employment cycle? ... The payroll numbers have been expanding for 7 or 8 years ... The competition is fierce now."

