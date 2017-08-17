Fed's Kaplan again calls for caution on rate hikes

It's not too much of a surprise given his previous comments, but Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan again calls for patience on another rate hike, saying he'd like to see more progress on inflation moving to its 2% target.

He does, however, appear to be on board with beginning paring the Fed's balance sheet "in the near future" - i.e. September. Perhaps that Yellen's compromise - with a sizable number of FOMC members seemingly not in favor of a rate hike at the next meeting, maybe the Fed gives that a pass, and instead embarks on the wind-down.