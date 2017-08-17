Harmony Gold +3% as full-year headline earnings jump 35%

Harmony Gold (HMY +2.9% ) is higher after reporting a 35% Y/Y increase in FY 2017 profit and saying it will consider exploration and acquisitions to meet its 2019 production target of 1.5M oz.

HMY says it already has reached gold output of 1.09M oz. by the end of FY 2017 through its South African production, plant and tailings projects and its Hidden Valley acquisition.

HMY says headline EPS, which strips out certain one-off items, rose to 2.98 rand ($0.23) for the full year to June 30, from 2.21 rand a year earlier, but results were stung by a 917M rand provision for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work and impairments from certain mining operations.

Full-year revenue rose 5% to 19.3B as Y/Y production remained stable and helped by 728M rand in realized gains from gold hedges.

HMY also announces a final dividend of $0.35/share for the full year, up 70% Y/Y.