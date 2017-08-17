Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia to merge

Telstra (TLSYY -9.5% ) and News Corp. (NWS +1.2% , NWSA +1.1% ) are merging their (jointly owned) Australian pay TV channel Foxtel with Fox Sports Australia.

The result would be a dominant outlet that would be 65% controlled by News Corp. and 35% by Telstra, and which could eventually pursue an initial public offering.

With regulatory approvals, the deal could be completed in the first half of next year.

News Corp. says not only would the combination strengthen the company in case of an IPO, it allows it to diversify its financials amid a secular decline in print advertising.