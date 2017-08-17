Reuters: Bank jitters over Venezuela stall oil delivery to PBF Energy

A tanker carrying a cargo of ~1M barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude intended for refiner PBF Energy (PBF -3.5% ) has been stranded for more than a month off the Louisiana coast because no bank will deliver a letter of credit to discharge the oil, Reuters reports.

The tanker's fate is the latest example of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA's precarious financial position amid political upheaval in the country.

It is not known which banks have denied letters of credit or if other U.S. refiners are affected.

PBF and PDVSA have a long-term supply agreement for Venezuelan oil signed in 2015 when PBF bought the Chalmette refinery from PDVSA and Exxon.