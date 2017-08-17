Reuters: Rosneft in talks to sell stake to CEFC China Energy

CEFC China Energy is in talks to acquire a stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), including two meetings between CEFC Chairman Ye Jianmin and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin since July, Reuters reports.

It is not known how much CEFC could invest in Rosneft, but the Russian firm may be open to selling CEFC a stake in its retail business, which includes nearly 3K filling stations, ~150 oil storage complexes and more than 1K gasoline tankers, according to the report.

CEFC has expanded aggressively, and obtaining access to Rosneft's reserves and refining capacity would boost its ambitions to become a major international energy merchant and rival to traders such as Glencore.