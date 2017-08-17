With $70B in cash, Cisco still looking for repatriation holiday

Current political/business firestorms aside, Cisco Systems (CSCO -4.3% ) is still looking toward a potential repatriation holiday that would let it bring home tens of billions of dollars in cash.

“More people are saying it will happen in '18,” Cisco CFO Kelly Kramer tells Therese Poletti. “The good thing is that Democrats and Republicans are in agreement on this. I am optimistic.”

Shares are down today after the company unsurprisingly reported declining revenues and profits amid higher expenses for memory chips. The company also nodded to its mix shift by redefining reported revenue categories for the future.

Cisco has $70B in cash, but only $3B of that is in the United States. Kramer says the company has flexibility to cover dividends and buybacks without repatriating cash for now.