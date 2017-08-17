Nielsen begins tracking sponsorship values in esports

Esports takes another step into the mainstream, as Nielsen (NLSN -1% ) says it's starting to measure the financial value of sponsoring the live videogaming competitions and combatants.

That news comes as heavy investment from major players continues to stream into the burgeoning sector. And it follows a similar initiative from Nielsen last year, measuring sponsorships in traditional sporting events.

The analytics firm says it's looked at seven global esports events this year and plans to examine 11 more by the end of the year, looking at sponsorships ranging from $75,000 to nearly $17M.

With esports becoming an important part of the conversation for tens of millions of viewers, "it needs to be a part of ours," says Nielsen's Nicole Pike.