JPM downgrades Illinois Tool, Eaton; upgrades Kennametal, Manitowoc

Illinois Tool Works (ITW -2.7% ) and Eaton (ETN -1.3% ) are lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares of both companies to Underweight from Neutral, citing valuation and expectations for continued multiple compression on weaker than peer organic growth.

The firm trims its stock price target for ITW to $132 from $141 and for ETN to $70 from $73.

At the same time, JPM upgrades Kennametal (KMT -0.8% ) to Overweight from Neutral, as the recent pullback offers an opportunistic entry points and company's FY 2018 guidance sets a low bar for the new CEO, and upgrades Manitowoc (MTW -0.3% ) to Neutral from Underweight, saying MTW's "solid backlog" balances out the risk to its outlook.

The firm raises its price target for KMT to $43 from $40 and for MTW to $7 from $6.