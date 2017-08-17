WSJ: AT&T hitting Time Warner deal milestone in talks with DOJ

AT&T (T -1.5% ) lawyers are talking with the Justice Department about terms of its $85B takeover of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), The Wall Street Journal reports -- hitting a key milestone suggesting the deal's success is imminent.

Time Warner shares, down as much as 0.7% earlier, have jumped back to the flat line.

Talks are progressing despite the lack of an antitrust chief at the department; the Senate adjourned for its August recess without confirming Makan Delrahim for the position. The Senate returns Sept. 5.

It also suggests that much-publicized opposition to the deal from candidate and President Trump might not endanger the deal after all.

And the deal-risk gap has narrowed to about 5% difference between Time Warner's share price and AT&T's offer value, from about 20% when the deal was announced last fall.

The government is examining issues including AT&T's treatment of content makers that compete with Time Warner, and its control of customer data.