Russell 2000 erases year's gains

Do small caps lead? Lag? Not matter?

The major averages have been rocking pretty much all year, but the Russell 2000 lagged by a pretty nice measure - peaking with about a 6% YTD advance in late July, and swooning since. With today's 1.4% decline , the small cap index is in the green for the year by just a handful of basis points.

The S&P 500 remains higher by nearly 9% , and the Nasdaq by 16% .

ETFs: IWM, TZA, TNA, VB, VBR, UWM, VBK, SCHA, RVT, IWN, IWO, EES, TWM, URTY, RWM, SRTY, FFTY, VTWO, JKL, RCG, VTWG, TWOK, VTWV, TILT, FYX