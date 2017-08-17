CNBC reveals what Apple and Aetna discussed about the Watch

CNBC shares what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) discussed in the meeting last week about the Apple Watch.

The discussion heavily featured concerns about data privacy with Apple assuring Watch users that no data gets shared without consent.

Aetna employees, currently provided the Watch in a test wellness program, mentioned the affordability of buying devices for the whole family, which brought up questions of whether Aetna would extend its employee offerings in the future.

Aetna had questions about the Watch’s ability to monitor chronic diseases, which can currently happen in limited ways such as connecting to a Bluetooth glucose monitor.

Aetna is reportedly considering offering the Watch for free or at a discount to its members.

