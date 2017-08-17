Minnesota releases environmental review of Enbridge oil pipeline

Minnesota regulators release the final environmental review of Enbridge's (ENB, EEP) $7.5B proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline, which has carried Canadian tar sands crude across the state into Wisconsin since the 1960s.

The state's Commerce Department has updated and expanded the review since releasing the draft for public comment in May; changes include additional discussion of the socioeconomic impact of the project, the potential impact on tribal resources and the potential impact of oil spills.

The state Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to decide by Dec. 11 whether the final review meets legal requirements, and to decide on April 30 whether to give its ultimate approval to the pipeline and its route.