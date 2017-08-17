Amgen and Humana to research ways to improve patient outcomes and improve efficiency

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) will collaborate to identify opportunities to improve patient outcomes and improve efficiency by examining real-world data on serious conditions, including cardiovascular disease,osteoporosis, neurologic disorders, inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Six projects are either underway or are being planned, with more expected over the term of the partnership. There will be a deep focus into specific therapeutic areas, including, for example, defining the burden of osteoporatic fractures or understanding the impact of wearable technology on medication adherence for inflammatory diseases.

Financial terms are not disclosed.