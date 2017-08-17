Applied Materials beats Q2 estimates, semiconductor sales up 42%; shares +2.6%

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reports Q2 results with earnings and revenue beats with year-over-year sales growth of nearly 33%.

Segment sales: Semiconductor Systems, $2.5B (+42%Y/Y); Applied Global Services, $786M (+20%); Display and Adjacent Markets, $410M (+31%).

Gross margin rose 2.9 points on the year to 46.6%. Operating margin grew 5.9 points to 28.7%.

Applied Materials generated $1.37B in cash from operations, returning $482M to shareholders. The company ended the quarter with $5.3B in cash and equivalents.

Q4 outlook: net sales, $3.85B to $4B (consensus: $3.71B); EPS, $0.86 to $0.94 (consensus: $0.82).

Applied Materials shares are up 2.57% aftermarket.

