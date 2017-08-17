Chevron enters Mexican fuel market via local partnership

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announces its entry into Mexico's recently opened fuel sector through a partnership with an unnamed local gasoline station network to import, distribute and sell refined products.

CVX says it will open its first gas station in Hermosillo and during the coming weeks will open similar outlets in the states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California and Baja California Sur, all in the northwest part of the country.

Separately, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) unveils its own entry into Mexico's fuel market, to be sold through a network of 1,400 gas stations operated by Corporacion G500.