S&P, Dow tumble to worst losses in three months

Stocks sold off sharply, pushing the S&P 500 to its lowest in a month, amid rising worries that Pres. Trump's recent controversies will make it less likely for Congress to work with him to pass pro-business legislation.

With today's 274-point drop, the Dow ended a 63-session streak - the longest in 22 years - without a move of 1% or more in either direction.

Stocks sank into the red following a rumor - which the White House declared "100% false" - that top Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn plans to resign, then fell further in the wake of a terrorist attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people.

Still, stocks are only 10 days removed from all-time highs; "We've had a lot of things happen recently, so if people want to sell, they have reasons to do it," says Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser. "We've also had a couple of really strong days, so it's no surprise to see some profit taking."

All 11 S&P sectors finished lower, with techs (-2%) leading the retreat, followed by industrials (-1.7%) and health care (-1.3%).

Treasury prices rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield settling 3 bps lower at 2.20% after trading as high as 2.25%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.6% to $47.09/bbl.