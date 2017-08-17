Home Depot selects GE, Tesla for solar-powered stores

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced today that GE’s Current unit and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will install solar systems on 50 of its stores and sell the power output to the retailer; financial terms were not revealed.

HD says the project will reduce electricity grid demand by 30%-35% annually at each store, the equivalent of powering 2,300 average U.S. homes for a year.

The solar addition will bring HD's alternative energy footprint to more than 130 MW as it pursues a goal of utilizing 135 MW of alternative and renewable energy by 2020.