Videogame sales up 19% with growth in all categories

Videogame sales grew again in July with broad gains across all categories and continuing strength from hardware as consoles flexed their muscles.

Overall sales rose 19% Y/Y to $588M, according to NPD Group, and hardware spending rose 29% to $182M thanks to continuing early sales of the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY -1% ) as well as growth from PlayStation 4 (SNE -1% ).

Accessories spending rose 9% to $129M as a decline in interactive gaming toys slowed.

In software, spending rose 17% to $277M, paced by Nintendo's Splatoon 2. YTD sales are fractionally higher now, to $2.7B. Console/portable software rose 17% to $263M, while PC game software (physical and via Steam) rose 14% to $14M.

Behind Splatoon 2 in the dollar sales chart: No. 2, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (ATVI -2.4% ); No. 3, Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO -1.2% ); No. 4, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix); No. 5, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Rounding out the top 10 there: No. 6, Injustice 2 (TWX -0.3% ); Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); Overwatch (NASDAQ:ATVI); Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (UBSFY -0.6% ); and NBA 2K17 (NASDAQ:TTWO).

The Switch was the best-selling hardware platform for the month, while PlayStation 4 is the YTD leader.