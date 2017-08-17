Disney extends deals for four execs including CFO

Disney (DIS -0.8% ) has extended employment agreements for three execs, including its chief financial officer and general counsel, and entered into a new agreement with another.

In an SEC filing, the company said it entered a new deal with Jayne Parker, who will serve as senior executive VP and chief human resources officer, at a base salary of $975,000.

General Counsel Alan Braverman was extended to July 2, 2019; CFO Christine McCarthy and Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer were extended to June 30, 2021.

Mayer and McCarthy will each get a base salary of $1.5M. At the end of his term, Mayer will enter a one-year employment agreement where he'll act as a consultant for a salary of $200,000.