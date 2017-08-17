Hudson's Bay names J.C. Penney's Record its new CFO

Hudson's Bay (HBAYF -1% ) has named J.C. Penney ex Edward Record its chief financial officer.

The move's effective Aug. 28. He'll report to CEO Jerry Storch.

He's replacing Paul Beesley in that role; Beesley will remain with the company for a period to ensure a smooth transition.

Record comes to HBC after more than three years as CFO for JCP; he departed that company effective July 11. He had previously served as chief operating officer of Stage Stores after serving as that company's CFO.