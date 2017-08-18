Deutsche Bank and BofA Move To Settle Bond-Rigging Litigation

The first preliminary settlements – $48.5 million for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and $17 million for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) – have been filed in a lawsuit over a “brazen conspiracy” to rig the government agency bond market, according to court documents.

The lawsuit accuses 10 banks in all of colluding to force unfair bond prices on customers from 2005 to 2015.

The other defendants include BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Nomura (NYSE:NMR), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).