Top court victory may not mean easy road for America Movil

A landmark legal victory in telecom reform may not mean an easy road for Carlos Slim and America Movil (NYSE:AMX).

Mexico's Supreme Court Wednesday sided with the company's stance that it shouldn't be forbidden from charging interconnection fees to competitors like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), and ruled that the fees need to be in the hands of the country's telecom regulator rather than lawmakers.

But that regulator, the IFT, is a product of the reforms built to stifle America Movil, and could reinforce the reform process.

IFT Commissioner Adriana Labardini had reassuring words for those foreign rivals.

"After this ruling, there is nothing to worry about" for them, she said. "There's now certainty that the constitutional arrangement and constitutional powers of the institute will be honored and respected. ... It should be very (calming) to know that this will be in the hands of experts."