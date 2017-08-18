Paylocity announces Michael Haske’s promotion to President & COO

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) promoted Michael Haske to the position of President & Chief Operating Officer.

In this expanded role, Haske will be responsible for aligning go-to-market sales and marketing activities with operational teams who are focused on delivering an industry leading implementation and service experience to our nearly 15,000 clients.

“Over the past 10 years, Michael has built a world-class sales and marketing organization and has been a driving force behind the Paylocity (PCTY) growth story,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “As President & COO, Michael will leverage his more than 20 years of industry experience to help us continue to build strong teams across the company as Paylocity continues to grow.”

