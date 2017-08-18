Daiwa downgrades Vipshop after disappointing earnings

A Q2 miss by Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has prompted broker Daiwa to head to the sidelines, downgrading shares to Hold from Buy.

"We believe Vipshop now faces pressure at both the top and bottom line due to competition in a relatively saturated merchandise category (apparel, shoes and sportswear together account for 55+% of revenue), with decreasing efficacy of discounts for user acquisition," analyst John Choi writes.

Active users have declined in part due to slower expansion into new categories, he notes, and its multiple of 13 times 2018 earnings makes it a potential acquisition target.