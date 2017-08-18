Glenview nominees resign from Tenet board amid dispute

Minutes ago, an SEC filing from Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) notes that Randy Simpson and Matt Ripperger have resigned the board due to "irreconcilable differences."

The two, who joined as nominees of employer Glenview Capital Management, jointly submitted a letter to the board with their immediate withdrawals.

"We are writing to confirm our resignation from the Board of Directors of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, effective immediately, due to irreconcilable differences regarding significant matters impacting Tenet and its stakeholders," the two write in their letter.

Their move, they note, triggers the expiration of Glenview's "standstill" agreement in 15 days, "after which Glenview may evaluate other avenues to be a constructive owner of Tenet."