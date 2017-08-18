Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (240% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) initiated with Overweight rating and $31 (103% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) initiated with Buy rating and $15 (140% upside) price target by SunTrust.

WaVe Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (104% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) price target lowered to $107 (53% upside) from $115 by Leerink.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) upgraded to Buy with a $6 (102% upside) price target by Roth Capital.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank.

Source: Bloomberg