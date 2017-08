Estee Lauder higher on earnings beat

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales rose 11% in Q4 after excluding the impact of foreign currency translation.

Revenue by geography: The Americas: $1.17B (+6%, +6% on a constant currency basis); EMEA: $1.17B (+9%, +12% on a constant currency basis); Asia/Pacific: $548M (+16%, +18% on a constant currency basis).

Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $1.07B (+4%, +6% on a constant currency basis); Makeup: $1.31B (+16%, +18% on a constant currency basis); Fragrance: $362M (+10%, +12% on a constant currency basis); Hair Care: $140M (-2%, -1% on a constant currency basis); Other: $9M (-44%, -44% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate squeezed 190 bps to 78.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 80 bps to 9.7%.

Q1 Guidance: Net sales: +9% to +10% (+9% to +10% on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $0.85 to $0.89; Adjusted EPS: $0.94 to $0.97.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +8% to +9% (+7% to +8% on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $3.60 to $3.70; Adjusted EPS: $3.87 to $3.94.