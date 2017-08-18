Deere -4% as revenues miss despite double-digit gain

Deere (NYSE:DE) beat expectations with Q3 net income thanks to improvements in farm and construction equipment markets.

Profits rose 31% to $641.8M in Q3. Revenues fell short despite double-digit gains, though.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

Revenue by segment: Agriculture and turf, $5.34B (up 13%); Construction and forestry, $1.495B (up 29%). Financial services contributed $741M, up 11%.

Deere's guiding to fiscal 2017 equipment sales gains of 10%; up about 24% Y/Y in Q4. Net sales and revenues are forecast up 11% for fiscal 2017, with net income of about $2.075B.

It's guiding to 2017 agriculture and turf equipment sales up by about 9%, including a 1% benefit from foreign exchange, and gains in construction and forestry equipment of about 15%. It sees net income from its financial services operations coming in about $475M.

Earnings call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

