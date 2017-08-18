McCormick completes food brands acquisition

SPARKS, Md., Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) completes its acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's food division.

The company says the brands acquired, including Frank's RedHot, French'sand Cattlemen's are a natural strategic fit with McCormick's global branded flavor portfolio.

McCormick funded the purchase price of approximately $4.2B through a combination of new debt, comprised of senior unsecured notes and pre-payable term loans and equity.

"We are thrilled to acquire Frank's RedHot, French's and other iconic, market-leading brands, as we complete a transaction that has been at the top of our strategic list for over a decade and will generate significant shareholder value," notes McCormicj CEO Lawrence Kurzius.

McCormick plans to update guidance on its Q3 earnings call on September 28, inclusive of the impact of the acquisition.

Source: Press Release