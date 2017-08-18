Bharti Airtel sets vote on Telenor merger

India's Bharti Airtel has set a shareholder vote for Sept. 19 to take up the operator's proposed merger with Norway's Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY).

The deal, proposed in February, promises to get valuable 1800-MHz spectrum to Telenor, but also raise Bharti's share of the market to more than 27% with about 328M subscribers.

That provides some valuable space (for now) between it and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) as well as hard-charging low-cost carrier Reliance Jio, which added more than 6M subs in just the month of June (vs. Bharti Airtel's 2M).

Vodafone itself plans to overtake Bharti as the market share leader via a merger with No. 3 operator Idea Cellular.