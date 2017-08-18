Energy Capital confirms Calpine buyout for $5.6B

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) +9.8% premarket after agreeing to be acquired for $5.6B in cash by Energy Capital Partners and a consortium of investors led by Access Industries and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, confirming a report last night.

The $15.25/share takeout price represents a ~51% premium to CPN’s share price on May 9, the day before initial media speculation of a deal.

Energy Capital says it does not expect to make any changes to the way CPN operates or to the company’s financial policy and previously announced $2.7B deleveraging plan; CPN's current management team is expected to remain in place.