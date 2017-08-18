Citi says Alphabet passes Facebook as hedge fund favorite

Citi Research writes in a note that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) has replaced Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as the most popular tech company among hedge funds, according to CNBC.

Sixteen hedge funds hold Alphabet, one more than Facebook.

The two were tied in Q1 at 13 hedge funds each.

Analyst Tobias Levkovich writes, “Six out of the top seven names owned by hedge funds are in the Information Technology sector.”

Other top tech stocks: Microsoft with 8 holdings and Apple with 5 holdings.

